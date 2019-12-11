Florida Street reopens with a celebration and relief for business owners

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –There was a celebration Wedensday by city officials including Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson, to officially open Florida Street. The major road had been shut down for the past year due to a large construction project.

“We’re here to celebrate these businesses that survived this construction,” said Richardson.

For business owners along Florida Street, it couldn’t happen soon enough.

“The business dropped off 60 to 70 percent,” said Arthur Green. Green opened Bay Barbecue on Florida 15 months ago, 3 months before the construction began. He says there were many times when he wondered whether the business would make it.

And it’s not the first time businesses along Florida have had to endure what seemed like endless construction. Another drainage project south of Dauphin Street that began in 2007, took almost three years to be completed. Several businesses, including a grocery store, a bowling alley, and a restaurant, closed or relocated.

A manager at Butch Cassidy’s Cafe at Florida and Old Shell says they are glad the latest construction nightmare is over, but they are one of the lucky ones, having gained a lot of support from local people and other businesses, while the construction was going on.

Latest Stories: