MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man suspected of murder in Pompano Beach, Fla. was captured by the Mobile County Sherriff’s Office on July 24.

The suspect, David Sosa, was driving on I-10 when MCSO pulled him over. Sosa was traveling with a woman and a 1-year-old child. MCSO discovered that he was a murder suspect in Florida and took him into custody.

MCSO searched the car and discovered marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. They contacted the Broward County Sherriff’s Office to make them aware that Sosa is in their custody.

Sosa will be transported back to Broward County to face his 1st degree murder charge.