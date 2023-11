MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Clearwater, Florida, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Mikese Hale, 23, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse. His bond hearing will take place on Friday at 9 a.m.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the girl knew her attacker.

