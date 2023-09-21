MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a fugitive from justice who was wanted in Florida, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers helped arrest the 17-year-old female who was wanted in connection with a robbery in Florida, the release said. They found her at Fairfield Inn on the West I-65 Service Road. Police then took her to Strickland Youth Center in Mobile.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences website, a fugitive from justice is “any person who fled from any state to avoid prosecution for a crime or to avoid giving testimony in any criminal proceedings.”