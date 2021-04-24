Floodwater as high as headlights in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some homeowners and renters had a close call with floodwaters Saturday morning. Images courtesy of Andrew Robin show floodwaters getting as high as the headlights of a parked car. This happened Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Old Shell Road during the first round of severe weather. Robin said he was woken up by thunder and hard rain this morning.

“It was a bit of a surprise, we haven’t lived here that long but it’s definitely the highest I’ve seen the water since moving in,” said Andrew Robin. The water receded quickly leaving puddles and mud in its wake.