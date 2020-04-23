Flooding on the causeway closed down Exit 30

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Flooding on the causeway closed down one of the on-ramps to I-10 Wednesday afternoon.

This is always one of those trouble spots on the causeway when getting this combo of rain and heavy winds.

ALDOT directed traffic away from the on-ramp at Exit 30 as crews worked to address the flooding. The ramp has now been reopened.

There is no overflow on the causeway itself — but shoulder lanes and restaurant parking lots are flooded.

