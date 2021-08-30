Flooding, downed power lines on Dauphin Island in Hurricane Ida’s wake

Pictured is the west end of Dauphin Island on August 30, 2020 after Hurricane Ida (WKRG)

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Ida left flooding and downed power lines on the west end of Dauphin Island.

Ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall along the Louisiana Coast, Mayor Jeff Collier urged residents to evacuate.

On Monday, some people who owned property on the west end started to return to find their homes still in one piece.

“When you get this sand between your toes. I’s hard to get rid of. It’s just a lot of work and it’s a lot of upkeep. That’s who we are, we love the island, we love this part of the country,” said Ed and Carol Haas, who owns a property on the west end.

The Haas family has rebuilt the home on the west end multiple times, including after Hurricanes Ivan, Katrina and Sally.

They told WKRG News 5 they are just thankful their home was not damaged by this storm and are looking forward to the path forward.

While the properties on the west end appear to be fine, at least from the outside, there was a lot of sand and water on Bienville Boulevard past Raphael Semmes Street Monday afternoon.

Dauphin Island police had the road blocked at that intersection until the clean up can be complete.

Many on the island were still without power and Mayor Jeff Collier said the goal is to get services restored by the end of the day on Monday as conditions improve.

It will likely take weeks, if not months, to clear the sand on the west end.