Flooding begins around Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Already portions of the west end of Dauphin Island are flooding. This is typical of this area. Whenever there is a tropical event in the gulf, even if it’s far away this barrier island can feel punches from it.

I already saw at least one tow truck pulling a vehicle through floodwaters. This is just the start of it. As the water pushes onto the main drag on Dauphin Island it will push driftwood and other pieces of debris onto the roadway. On top of that, as the waters recede they will leave behind roads covered in sand that may be impassable for the next few days.

