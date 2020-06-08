Flooding at Bayou La Batre State Docks

Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WKRG) — Marty Wheeler of Coden, Ala. documented the flooding at Bayou La Batre State Docks as Tropcial Storm Cristobal dumped water on the region.

Wheeler, a native of Mobile County, wasn’t surprised to see the effects. “Usually, you’ll see tidal surges. Considering that we were on the eastern half of Cristobal, this seemed fairly normal. Inconvenient, but normal.”

Marty Wheeler of Coden, Alabama

He was pleasantly surprised to see the Lightning Point project underway at the state docks holding up well. “The rock retaining wall appeared very solid from my vantage point.”

