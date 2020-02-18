Float to honor the “Family of the Fallen”

For the second time, the Family of the Fallen float will roll in a Fat Tuesday Parade and the community is being asked to donate throws. Parade-goers can expect to see the float on Fat Tuesday during the Knights of Revelry parade.

Family members of the fallen officer ride on the float during the Knights of Revelry Parade Tuesday afternoon. It’s a way for the community can let them know their loved one is never forgotten.

Mobile Police Officer Sean Tudor was killed in the line of duty on January 20, 2019. Eleven months earlier, M.P.D. Officer Justin Billa was killed.

Throws can be dropped off at police headquarters or any precinct. Purchases can also be made at Gulf Coast Beads, 5017-B Cottage Hill Road, to be donated to the Family of the Fallen float.

# # #