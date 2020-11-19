Flight Works launches innovative, pilot program for Alabama middle schoolers to learn advanced technology

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new, innovative learning program developed by Flight Works Alabama will

soon provide a set of classroom kits and interactive techniques designed to help instructors expand

students’ creative capacity and encourage the development of innovations and inventions.

The program, delivered through seven “We Build It Better” innovation kits, will introduce new and

inventive technologies, expose students to techniques that help build new skill sets, provide hours

of curriculum and activities, offer unique resources and promote career awareness.

The program was unveiled on Thursday morning.

In Spring 2021, it’ll be piloted at 18 different schools across south Alabama before expanding to other classrooms across the country.



“This exemplifies Flight Works Alabama’s commitment to innovation within science,

technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education,” said Chairman and

CEO of Airbus Americas Jeff Knittel. “Through this program, middle school students will be

introduced to a stimulating curriculum, providing them with invaluable workforce skills they

otherwise might not receive. We are proud to partner with Flight Works Alabama on this

cutting-edge and exciting initiative.”



Middle school teachers will be provided the first three of the seven innovation kits. The kits will provide an array of instructional videos, hands-on activities, challenges, tools and materials, as well as assessments.

“I’m pretty excited but kind of nervous at the same time. I like the 3-D printer and the thing that jumps starts your car,” says Terry Mitchell, a student at Burns Middle School who will be one of the first to try the program.

You can read more about the new program here.

LATEST STORIES: