Flash flooding, flooded roads throughout Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — What remains of Nicholas brought heavy rain to the Gulf Coast Wednesday.

In Mobile County, rain has been causing issues for drivers all day.

The National Weather Service says there was a flash flood and numerous impassible roads reported in Bayou la Batre Wednesday afternoon.

In Mobile, WKRG News 5’s Jessica Taloney saw flooding on Hillcrest near Grelot in West Mobile.

On Dauphin Island, Mayor Jeff Collier warned drivers of flooding throughout the island. We spoke with Collier on the phone, and he says the massive piles of sand lining both sides of Bienville Boulevard on the West end of the island are creating a canal of sorts. The sand is what they cleared off the roads after Hurricane Ida.

There were several accidents along the slick roads on I-10 Wednesday afternoon. One happened on westbound I-10 just after Dauphin Island Parkway. Another along I-10 eastbound just past Irvington. Traffic was backed up for a few miles for that crash.