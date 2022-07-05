MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of a new installment at the Mobile Government Plaza, according to a news release.

Anyone with a worn-down American Flag can now take it to the flag retirement box to dispose of it. The box is located in the atrium of the plaza. MCSO asks that any flag being put in the box be folded respectfully before placing there.

The box will be open to the public Mondays through Fridays during normal business hours. All types of United States flags will be accepted. MCSO has partnered with the National Association of Counties and the Association of County Commissions of Alabama to make this happen.