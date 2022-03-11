MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shots fired at 5 different locations in Mobile, all in less than 24 hours. One person died, five more wounded.

We spoke with Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine about the violent evening in the city.

“We feel like it’s a setback. Unfortunately, we have these patterns, these crime spurts if you will. Although we’re a little dismayed by it, maybe a little bit disappointed, we’re not going to stop our efforts are relentless, this what we do and we’ll continue to do,” said Chief Prine.

The first shooting on Halls Mill Road at Maitre Park left two women, one of them 16, injured. Twin sisters, Consuela Jones and Allie Jones, were arrested.

Then, a little more than two hours later, police were called to the M&M Food Mart on Highway 90. Police say two men accidentally bumped into each other in the store and one of them pulled out his gun after an argument and started shooting. Two women, who were bystanders inside the gas station at the time were hurt in that shooting. Police are looking for 22-year-old Trenteon King, they say he fired those shots.

Trenteon King (Courtesy: Mobile Police)

One shooting happened Friday early morning, on Driftwood Drive. A woman says her home was shot multiple times, no one was hurt.

Another shooting Friday morning on Airport Boulevard left one man hurt. No arrests have been made.

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday night on Weinacker Avenue near Ladd Peebles Stadium. police say 28-year-old Brandon Davis was killed. That makes 10 homicides for the city so far this year. Chief Paul Prine says that’s a decrease from this time last year when there were 12.

“When you see the reduction of crime, it’s not going to be drastic, it’s going to be incrementally and you won’t see it until 7, 8, 10, 12 months down the road. And that’s when you’ll see if our efforts are working and right now, they appear to be working,” said Chief Prine.

In the past few months, Mobile police have increased patrols, conducted safety checkpoints and drug operations, they say those have been making a difference.

“We’re not deviating from our plan, our plan has been working. We’re taking guns off the streets, we’re identifying targets, especially recidivous offenders. And we have been making arrests,” said Chief Prine.