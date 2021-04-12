Five separate shootings reported in Mobile over the weekend, two people killed

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Five separate shootings were reported in Mobile over the weekend, two of which were deadly.

On Saturday morning,

Mobile Police responded to a call of a shooting just after midnight. According to Mobile County’s “My Neighborhood” map, a shooting was reported at 12:17 a.m. at 6801 Airport Boulevard.

That’s the same address as Providence Hospital. Many times, when a shooting is reported at a local hospital, it usually means a gunshot victim either drives themselves or is taken by someone else by private vehicle to a hospital and the shooting happened somewhere else. We don’t know the circumstances of this case. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police and are waiting to hear back.

MPD investigates report of shooting early Saturday morning

Later that morning, Mobile Police responded to a home on Ann Street around 9:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Dewon Donaldson. Mobile police say this is an active homicide investigation.  

MPD: Man found shot to death on North Ann Street

On Saturday evening, a shooting was reported at Americas Best Value Inn on West I-65 Service Road, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map. Mobile police responded at about 8:37 p.m. WKRG News 5 is has reached out to Mobile police to get more details.

UPDATE: Man shot at Americas Best Value Inn in Mobile

On Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Old Shell Road in reference to one shot. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and later died as a result of his injuries. The man has been identified as 19-year-old Tyriek Esters. This is an active homicide investigation. 

UPDATE: 19-year-old killed in shooting on Old Shell Road

On Sunday evening, a shooting was reported at a home on Stuardi Court at about 10:15 p.m., according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map. Stuardi Court is located off Overlook and Middle Ring roads.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to Mobile police for more details.

Crime map: Shooting reported in west Mobile

This story will be updated with the latest information we learn.

