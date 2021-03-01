Five Mobile County schools named CLAS Schools of Distinction

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS_1541016111485.png.jpg

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System confirmed five Mobile County schools were recognized as Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS) Schools of Distinction.

The five schools recognized are Clark-Shaw Magnet School of Science, Math, and Technology, E.R. Dickson Elementary, Gilliard Elementary, Hutchens Elementary, and Williamson High and Middle Grades Preparatory Academy.

Dr. Vic Wilson, executive director of CLAS Schools of District said, “Congratulations to these wonderful Alabama public schools. The CLAS Schools of Distinction provide excellent examples of the significant learning opportunities taking place in public education in Alabama. Further, the stakeholders at every School of Distinction are to be commended for striving for excellence daily.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories