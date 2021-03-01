Five Mobile County schools named CLAS Schools of Distinction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System confirmed five Mobile County schools were recognized as Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS) Schools of Distinction.

The five schools recognized are Clark-Shaw Magnet School of Science, Math, and Technology, E.R. Dickson Elementary, Gilliard Elementary, Hutchens Elementary, and Williamson High and Middle Grades Preparatory Academy.

Dr. Vic Wilson, executive director of CLAS Schools of District said, “Congratulations to these wonderful Alabama public schools. The CLAS Schools of Distinction provide excellent examples of the significant learning opportunities taking place in public education in Alabama. Further, the stakeholders at every School of Distinction are to be commended for striving for excellence daily.”