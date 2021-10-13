Five Mobile County Public Schools named among the top schools in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five Mobile County Public Schools are among the top in Alabama, according to a new US News and World Report.

Council Traditional was ranked the number one elementary school in the entire state of Alabama.

“Makes me feel good because that means we’ve accomplished a lot,” said Cameron Macon, a fifth-grader at the school.

Many students are proud of what they have achieved.

“I think we deserve that because we have great teachers, great students,” said Evan Hawarah, a fifth-grader at Council Traditional.

“(I’m) very thrilled and glad that my school could get that recognition,” said Allison Streeter, the principal at Council Traditional.

These rankings are based on the 2018-2019 standardized test results, which were before the pandemic.

“I really feel more confident going into this year with students being in the classroom, I really think it’s important that we have students face-to-face in order to ensure that we’re providing that quality education. We did a great job during remote learning, but of course, if students are at home learning, teachers may not know exactly what is being learned and what isn’t,” Streeter said.

This year’s standardized test results were released last month. WKRG News 5 pored over the data, and Council Traditional still scored among the highest of Mobile County Public elementary schools.

“We are accustomed to doing well on standardized tests. We want to make sure we keep that growth and keep that standard here at Council. Council has a legacy of providing a high-quality learning environment with academic excellence,” Streeter said.

While Council was the number one elementary school in Alabama, two other Mobile County Public Elementary Schools were also ranked on that list: Eichold-Mertz School of Math and Science was ranked number three, and Old Shell Road School of Creative and Performing Arts ranked 11th.

The magazine ranked Clark-Shaw School of Math, Science and Technology number four, and Phillips Preparatory ranks fifth among top middle schools in Alabama.

“All of us are in this together — working hard to be successful in Mobile County Public School System,” Streeter said.

Students say they feel their education is putting them on the right track for their future.

“I know Council teaches above most elementary schools, so I want to bring the academics to sixth grade with me next year because I know I will be set,” Hawarah said.

Some Baldwin County schools were ranked high on the lists. Orange Beach Elementary School ranks 17th and Fairhope West Elementary school ranks 18th on that list for top elementary schools in Alabama.

Fairhope Middle School also ranked sixth for the top middle schools in the state. Fairhope High School ranked ninth for best high schools in Alabama.