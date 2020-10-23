Five additional trees to be removed from Bienville Square after Hurricane Sally

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five more of the iconic oak trees in Bienville Square will be removed due to damage from Hurricane Sally.

The City of Mobile says crews will begin the work to remove the trees next week. The trees were determined to be a risk to public safety.

Last week, the Urban Forest Strike Team, a team of certified arborists, surveyed the trees in the square and in public spaces throughout the city. According to the city, during their evaluation, it was determined the five trees pose a risk to public safety in the park. The City of Mobile’s Urban Forestry Team, the Alabama Forestry Commission, and the Urban Forest Strike Team came to the determination.

Two of the trees were damaged by other trees that fell during Hurricane Sally. One of the trees is actively uprooting, three have heartwood exposure, and another was revealed to have a significant lack of structural stability in its core.

Six trees fell as Hurricane Sally moved through. 11 trees in total were lost in the storm.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, October 26. The north side parking on St. Francis Street will be closed until the process is complete. According to the city, the park will be reopened to the public shortly after the trees are removed.

The iconic oak trees of Bienville Square will be turned into works of art. The city says they plan to work with the Mobile Arts Council and wood salvaged from the trees will be made available to artists.

