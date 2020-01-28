Fitness Goals: 91-year-old man inspires many as Anytime Fitness ‘Member of the Month’

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) – Mr. Lloyd Black has become an internet sensation as Anytime Fitness Member of the Month! He is 91 years young and has inspired many in not only his dedication to fitness, but also his signature overalls and contagious smile.

He explains, “My motivation in life a lot of times is based on my daddy who was a wonderful man who had horrible health who never gave up. I try to think of that when I need some motivation.”

Ashley Seaman, General Manager of two Anytime Fitness locations and now close friend to Mr. Black says that he started out doing 10 minutes on the treadmill and now is up to 30 minutes and even has added a few machines! She reminds everyone, “I hope he inspires a lot of people to get back into the gym because age is just a thing, it doesn’t mean anything.”

When asked what advice he would give to anyone wanting to get into fitness, Mr. Black says, “It is very simple. Just go ahead and get started. Don’t wait until you’re 90 like I did.”

Mr. Black said that another part of his motivation was that everyday tasks such as yard work started to get difficult for him and working out helps make those a little more possible and doable.

Mr. Black has been an inspiration to many, going viral on social media nationwide!

