MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On this week’s WKRG Sports Overtime, Randy Patrick talks with Randall Dueitt, the County Commissioner for District three to talk about fishing, parks, recreation and quality of life.

The first place that Patrick and Dueitt discussed was the old Linksman Golf Course. According to Dueitt, the County Commission is hoping to renovate it and turn the course into a place for things such as kayaking and paddleboarding.

The County Commissioner then discussed the city buying Cedar Point Pier in Dauphin Island. Dueitt said that the family who originally owned the pier put it up for sale and were worried that if an individual or business purchased it, a hurricane might come through which would destroy the pier but if the county bought the pier they would be able to fix it if something tragic like a hurricane did destroy it.

The County also has another project in the works at Bayfront Park. The renovation of the park will include rebuilding the boardwalks, rebuilding the restroom and office facility, and having a 300-foot sandy beach.

To listen to the whole conversation, click the video above.