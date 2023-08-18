MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After the Alabama Department of Environmental Management added more fish to a long list of fish they warn people from eating, some fishermen say they were left in the dark.

Multiple species of fish pulled from Mobile County waterways, according to ADEM’s 2023 Fish Consumption Advisory, were found to have a high amount of mercury in them; however, that advisory is tucked deep down in ADEM’s website in a 38-page PDF. Also on the website is an interactive map that shows all fish consumption advisories in the state.

Among the species in the advisory are the largemouth bass from Big Creek Lake and other species found in Mobile River, Fowl River, Bon Secour River, Dog River, and Halls Mill Creek.

“They need to be more accessible to the general public,” Christopher Harris, a recreational fisherman, said.

The Shore Act is a program that Mobile Baykeeper Cade Kistler said he pushed to get passed in the 2023 Legislative Session. It would allow him and other organizations to post current fish advisories at popular fishing spots and boat ramps. It would also require people to receive a list of fish advisories when getting their fishing license.

“It would definitely be a lot better for the public to be able to get to the information,” Harris said.

The report said that much of the mercury affecting fish is largely caused by pollution from burning fossil fuels and waste. With Mobile having a major port, Kistler said industry pollution from power plants, paper mills and metal refining contributes a majority of the chemicals that affect the fish.

“It’s a result a lot of long-term industrial pollution, both into our waters and into the air, which eventually falls out into the water,” Kistler said. “Most of these are not from something that just happened, they’re from the chronic issue of pollution in our water.”

Although there are limits to how many chemicals some companies can dump into the water, Kistler said the effects compound over time.

“I definitely think that if you’re dumping anything into the water, it needs to be definitely regulated,” Harris said.

However, rainfall can also be a major cause of pollution, as it could wash away fertilizers and pesticides used on land into the water.

“It’d be bad for the environment, and not just fertilizers, but things like antifreeze and oils and stuff out of vehicles and all of that’s no good for the environment.”

Those chemicals, Kistler said, affect large, predatory fish like bass and mackerel the most. He said pregnant women and children are at the highest risk of illness if they eat too many fish contaminated with mercury.