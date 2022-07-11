MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department said it confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus of 2022. MCHD said in a news release that the exposure happened in June, but due to patient confidentiality laws, they cannot release other details about the case.

West Nile Virus is a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis, according to MCHD, and the highest risk of spread is between August and the first freeze in the fall. MCHD said mosquitos are most active at dusk and dawn.

MCHD urged people to reduce their exposure to mosquitos, especially when outside. MCHD recommended people keep mosquito repellant with them when outdoors.

West Nile Virus symptoms can be significant for any patient. But MCHD said the disease is most severe for elderly patients.

“Humans with WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases often have symptoms of high fever, severe

headache, nausea, stiff neck, confusion, muscle weakness, paralysis, disorientation and seizures that are

severe enough to require medical attention,” according to the MCHD news release.

“In rare cases, WNV can cause coma or death. The seriousness of an illness may depend on a person’s health and age. WNV affects the elderly most severely, health data shows.”

MCHD said you can submit mosquito complaints by filling out the Online Complaint Form, by calling 251-690-8124 or by emailing VectorServices@mchd.org. You can fill out the form by clicking the link here.