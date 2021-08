MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders are on the scene of a fatal accident on the Cochrane Causeway US 90 Monday morning.

Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms the accident involved a dump truck and a car.

One person was transported to the hospital, but their status is currently unknown, according to MFRD.

All lanes are closed at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.