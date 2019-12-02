First pitches to preserve “The Hank”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Hank Aaron Stadium remains empty and today we’re learning some of the ways the place could be filled again and what the city could do with it. Members of the Mobile City Council held a small committee meeting Monday morning to hear from groups offering proposals on the future of Hank Aaron Stadium.

One pitch from former BayBears employees suggested broadening the scope of the stadium–to hold college and high school baseball games. They also want to host other events like live music. The advantage that the Mobile Entertainment Sports Group brings to the table is the ability to start right away.

Another idea comes from the co-owner of the Biloxi Shuckers. The Mississippi group proposes taking over in 2021 and bringing in an Atlantic League Team to fill the void left by the BayBears. No action was taken today and council members seem to want to keep an open mind. The lease agreement needs a super-majority of five votes to pass. Everyone in the room agreed preserving Hank Aaron Stadium should be priority number one.

