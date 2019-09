MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s going to cost a bit more to fill up your tank this Labor Day weekend. The first phase of Alabama’s gas tax hike starts Sunday.

That means it will cost an extra six cents a gallon to fill up. For the next two years, it includes another two-cent hike bringing the grand total to an additional 10 cents a gallon by 2021. The measure was passed by the state legislature earlier this year and signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey.