MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Navy announced the first Navy Week of the calendar year will be held in Mobile. The Navy visits the “Port City” from Monday, Feb 21 to ‘Fat Tuesday,’ March 1.

Navy Week is held at the same time as Mardi Gras. Fifty to 70 sailors from across the Naval fleet volunteer the city and surrounding area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Mobile, Alabama, and the Nation.

Navy organizations will also partake in community outreach events, those organizations participating are:

Navy Band Southeast

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2

USS Constitution

United States Ceremonial Guard

Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

Navy History and Heritage Command

Sailors from the namesake ships USS Alabama and USS Mobile

Fleet Ambassador Team

Naval Oceanography Mine Warfare Center

Fleet Survey Team

Every Sailor selected to participate in Mobile Navy week, except those with an approved waiver for health or religious reasons will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As well as Navy Office of Community Outreach will work closely with community partners in Mobile and follow guidance from public health officials.

