Saraland, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Saraland is one step closer to a new multi-million dollar sports complex off of Celeste Road.

Members of the City Council said this is a project more than 10 years in the making. At the regularly scheduled City Council meeting for Saraland on June 9, council members held a public hearing about the project.

Recently Saraland got property to make the dream a reality. The firm responsible for the project (Chambless King Architects) is no stranger to big projects, they also worked on the renovation of Bryant Denny Stadium.

Saraland’s City Council will now file for up to $50-million for a bond issue paying for the project, but the good news is, city council members said the big project will not raise any taxes. It will be covered by the current lodging tax.

“This project when it is complete will be a game changer for Mobile County and the Gulf Coast,” said City Council President Joe McDonald.

“Our current parks are at capacity and our youth program and sports are really just growing at a tremendous pace, and we need more property for them to play,” said Councilwoman Natalie Moye, who is over parks and recreation.