MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LoDa ArtWalk is back for 2023 and the Mobile Arts Council is starting things off with a tribute to International Lego Day.

The Lego-themed artwalk will happen on Friday, Jan. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The council will be showing The Lego Movie starting at sundown, will have Lego giveaways and vendors.

This event will highlight creatives within our community, including visual artists, musical performers, and local restaurants. An official schedule will be posted closer to the event date. Mobile Arts Council website

New guidelines were released for the artwalk which include vendors being required to fill out an application and updated parking requirements. The Mobile Arts Council also recently announced the addition of a performance space beginning in 2023.