MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Saturday was an extraordinary evening for the Africatown community as they celebrated a highly anticipated documentary highlighting Clotilda’s descendants.

The documentary shares personal stories, as well as community history from descendants of the Clotilda.

The film made its debut on Netflix on Oct. 21. However, hundreds waited to see the film at its first local screening at the Saenger Theatre Saturday, Oct. 22.

Joycelyn Davis is one of the descendants of the Clotilda, and had a role in the creation of the film.

Davis said now that the film has made its debut, she hopes it will allow people to not only know their history, but help them find their purpose on earth.

“We want them to leave out with something of purpose, you know find your purpose,” said Davis. “I think after seeing this film you will have a purpose.”

The Clotilda was the last known slave ship to carry enslaved Africans to the United States. It arrived near the Mobile Bay 40 years after African slave trading became illegal.

Locals who have held on to this story for generations said they are just overwhelmed with happiness now that this story is finally gaining the attention it deserves.

“It should be told,” said screening attendee Steven Brown. “Our history has always been shadowed, covered or changed so this is the time for it to be sold. The truth is being told, so

we can push this city forward.”

“Way overdue,” said screening attendees Donnie Barnett and Run Feuerlein. “It should have been told years ago. People are trying to erase our history, that is a problem.”

If you did not get a chance to attend the screening, there will screenings of the film at the Crescent Theatre from Oct. 23- Oct. 27.