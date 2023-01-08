MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile tradition returns for the first time since just before the pandemic. Sunday was the first, “First Light” Marathon since early 2020. As tired runners make their way across the finish line, few expended more energy than the man who ended the race first.

“It’s the music I’m telling you, I was with that guy for 9 or so miles and when I hit mile nine he’s either going to catch me or I just have to go and somehow I got him,” said Joshua Clough from Spanish Fort, talking about having to break away from another runner. This year, just a half marathon. After a three-year absence, this is a welcomed return.

“It’s great for the city we bring in out-of-town visitors who are doing hotel nights and for us it raises our exposure and financial help,” said Marty O’Malley with the First Light Community. It takes a lot to put together an event like this immediately following the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and they hope next year it will be a full marathon. Money raised helps the First Light Community in Mobile, formerly L’Arche, which helps adults with special needs.