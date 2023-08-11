DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A nest of green sea turtles took their first steps on Dauphin Island beach this week. This is the first-time green sea turtles have ever hatched on Dauphin Island and Alabama Coastal Share the Beaches captured the whole thing on camera.

“Having a first for Dauphin Island makes it even more exciting,” the Director of Alabama Coastal Share the Beach, Sarah Johnson said.

Over 90% of sea turtle nests found in Alabama are Loggerhead turtles. Share the Beach has documented only six green sea turtle nests in the state of Alabama. This is because green sea turtles primarily eat sea grass which isn’t found on the Alabama coast like they are in Florida.

“If they came from Florida panhandle it could just be that they’re drifted this way with the currents, finding a nice dark beach to nest on. Either way, we are happy about it,” Johnson said.

This season has been a record-breaking season for turtle nests. Overall, there are 140 nests on the Alabama coast. On Dauphin Island, there are 48 nests.

The last record was set in 2016 when Dauphin Island had 38 nests.

“It’s one of the things that Dauphin Island has to offer,” Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said.

Dauphin Island has big plans ahead to make the island even more suitable for sea creatures. Including reworking zoning ordinances with turtle-safe lighting. There will be a public hearing to discuss those plans on Oct. 4.

Collier says that there is also a project in the works that will help renourish the shoreline.

“That would create more habitat area for the turtles as well help defend Dauphin Island from future storms,” Collier said.

You may want to go near the turtles if you see them, but Johnson warns you to stay back.

“The first thing to do is to make sure you turn off any lights that you have with you… any white flashlights, no flash photos either. And stay back, we don’t need sea turtles getting crowded… that’s going to scare them back in the water and they’re not going to nest successfully.”

If you do see a turtle nesting or hatching, call the Turtle hotline at 866-SEA-TURTLE.