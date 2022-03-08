MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The trial for the man charged with the murder of a 15-year-old girl began in Mobile on March 8.

It’s nearly four years after the shooting at the Grand Hall on Easter Sunday 2018, that ultimately killed 15-year-old Anesa Baker. Prosecutors said Jamarkus Holifield fired the shot that ultimately killed Anesa Baker.

The trial is not easy for Anesa’s family who was also sitting in the courtroom. Anesa’s uncle, Asriel Baker, recalls seeing Hollifield In the courtroom.

“This is my first time actually seeing him. I have seen him on the internet,” said Baker.

We asked him how he felt about the first day of trial. “I’m still a little confused on what’s going on at the moment because I’m still in disbelief that she’s not here with us and we have to go through this process,” said Baker.

Baker said he came for the trial for his family in Georgia because reopening the wounds would be too much for them. “It still kind of somewhat hurts just talking about it. I’m still gathering myself,” said Baker. “The pandemic gave time for us to really heal a little.”

The state called six witnesses including Anesa’s Mom, Mobile Police Officers and a man named Juandarius Jones.

“They brought in a witness that supposedly had evidence that Mr. Holifield had confided in him,” said attorney Jason Darley.

In court, Jones claimed Holifield told him he killed a girl when he came over to his house to buy drugs, and Jones later discovered that girl was Anesa Baker.

“A lot of times witnesses like that don’t want to admit what their past is and stuff like that and they’re somewhat hesitant to testify against people that they’re familiar with or that they at one point had a relationship with,” said Darley.

Darley said there is still a lot to go through.

“There is just so much evidence from a collection stand-point that both sides have to get in and get admitted, so hopefully, it’s actually moving a little faster than we thought,” said Darley.

Darley expects the case to wrap up by the end of the week.