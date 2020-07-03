First Baptist Tillmans Corner moves back to online services after spike in members testing positive for COVID-19

TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Tillmans Corner has moved back to online services after a spike in members testing positive for COVID-19.

The church made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday. The 1,500-member church that resumed in-person, social-distanced worship with a weekly attendance of about 350 people has had more than 20 members test positive for COVID-19 the past two weeks, according to AL.com.

“We made the difficult decision because we are witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases among our faith family. Regardless of what is happening nationally or statewide, there has been a significant increase in cases among FBTC members in the past two weeks. We need to move quickly and decisively to stop the virus before it spreads any further. I’m not trying to alarm you, but I want to be clear—this is a serious situation. Several of our members who have gotten this have experienced severe illness. We don’t want to see any of our faith family members suffer through a COVID-19 infection, and we want to do our part to contain this spike as much as possible,” Senior Pastor Dr. Derek Allen posted on Facebook.

The church has canceled canceled Kids Camp, which was scheduled to begin next week, Student Camp, which was scheduled to begin in three weeks, and in-person worship gatherings for the month of July.

Dr. Derek Allen posted a blog post about how the spread of COVID-19 spread through the church and he gives advice to other pastors. Read that here.

