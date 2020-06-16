First baby born at Mobile hospital in 2020 finally going home after half a year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s hard to believe but the first 2020 baby born at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital is finally going home. Ollie Savannah Rutledge was born just after midnight on New Year’s Day but has spent all this time at the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU. Little Ollie has been through a lot and as she comes home, her mom says she’s already making an entrance.

“You’re known for something, you’ve overcome a lot of things you’re the baby of the new year, you’ve made friends, family you’ve had all these people that care for you,” said Ollie’s mom Stormy Rutledge. The little girl was born several weeks premature and was cared for by the NICU staff for months.

“It’s amazing, outstanding, I can never praise those ladies enough,” said Stormy Rutledge. Ollie was also born before pandemic restrictions started and she exits the hospital as they’re being relaxed. Her mom says she felt the little girl was safer in the hospital and praised the nurses when a case of COVID was discovered among the staff. Now stormy is getting the nursery ready for the latest addition to the family.

“I’ve just been nesting, cleaning, bleach, sanitizing my house we’re definitely ready and nervous all at the same time,” said Stormy Rutledge. Ollie’s father Jonathan and four year-old-sister Collins are eager to get her home. Stormy Rutledge she followed a strict routine of only coming in contact with a small circle of people and will continue to limit visits as their baby adjusts to life in their Chickasaw home.

