MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are about 7,600 Aldi stores worldwide, and now there’s one in Mobile County. The first Aldi store in Lower Alabama opened Thursday, and more are on the way.

Hundreds of customers came through the doors in Tillman’s Corner, wanting to check out what the international discount grocery chain had to offer.

“It was amazing,” said one excited shopper as they were leaving the store Thursday morning.

The store was packed with people for its grand opening.

“Just the fact we’re getting something new, and it’s a grocery store. We all love Walmart across the street, but it’s fun to have something close by because we haven’t really had a lot of grocery stores in this area,” said Beth Reinert, who checked out the store Thursday.

This is part of a much larger expansion on the Gulf Coast. The chain will be opening 20 stores this year from Louisiana to Florida. Aldi will also open a 564,000 square foot regional distribution facility in Loxley later this year.

“The Gulf Coast expansion is just the most recent of our expansions here in the US. And by the end of this year, we will be the third-largest grocery store by store count in the country,” said Heather Moore, the Vice President of Aldi’s Loxley Division.

The chain has a big fan base, it’s known for its low prices for buyers.

“Used to have one in California. Now, I’m living out here and I love Aldi,” said Dianna Odam, a fan who came for the store’s opening day.

Many were ready to see just how good those bargains actually are.

“It’s fun to see people, it’s fun to see what the new store has to offer. It’s exciting to have something new,” said Reinert.

There will be two more stores opening in Mobile by the end of this year, one on Schillinger and one on Airport. Three more stores are under construction in Baldwin County, in Daphne, Fairhope, and Foley.

Aldi will be hiring for more than 300 positions for the 20 stores in this year alone. They will be opening and will be hiring an additional 200 associates for the new distribution center in Loxley. Hiring will start mid-April for the distribution center. You can apply at aldi.us.