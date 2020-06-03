First A220 produced at Mobile Airbus facility makes successful maiden flight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first Airbus A220 manufactured at the U.S. Manufacturing Facility based here in Mobile has made its first successful flight.
According to a Facebook post by Airbus, the A220-300 is destined for Delta Air Lines. The plane took off from Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley Tuesday morning, performed all of its test sequences and landed safely at 1:44 p.m.
“This is an exciting milestone in the production of any aircraft, but this one is particularly special for the Mobile and Mirabel teams who have worked hard to bring this first U.S.-built A220 to reality,” said Paul Gaskell, President of A220 USA and Head of A220 Program in Mobile.
