MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the new fireworks ordinance passed by the Mobile City Council, many people will be lighting up the sky on the Fourth of July. Although it may be fun for humans, fireworks can be scary for dogs and can cause problems, such as them running away.

On May 23, the council passed a resolution to allow consumer fireworks on July 3 and July 4 along with News Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Fireworks are still prohibited during Mardi Gras.

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs hearing can be hundreds of times better than human’s. Dogs can hear sounds higher and softer than the average adult human. Because of this, loud noises, such as fireworks, gunshots and thunder, can seem extremely loud to dogs causing anxiety.

Here are some things you can do for your dog during this stressful time:

Use calming music, white noise machines, fans, etc. to help drown out the outside noise.

Walk your dog early so they don’t have to go out during the shows.

Give them something to do during the fireworks, like chew on a treat or eat a special treat.

Talk to your veterinarian about giving your dog a calming aid.

There are also some things you can do before the holiday.