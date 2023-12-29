THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — People who live in Mobile City limits can celebrate their New Year’s Eve with fireworks from the comfort of their own backyard this year.

The City of Mobile passed an ordinance in May that allows consumer use of fireworks in city limits.

One firework stand in Theodore is seeing customers pile in to get their explosives to ring in the new year.

“We actually were the fire firework stand to ever get permitted as a building in Mobile,” Jerry’s Fireworks Owner Jerry Martin said. “We are the oldest fireworks stand in Mobile.”

Jerry’s Fireworks has been open for 35 years, and business is still booming.

“It’s great,” Martin said. “We run our records every year to check, and we’re a little ahead than last year, so we are doing good.”

Doors opened for the New Year season in November.

Manager Mark Webster said that the Excalibur is their top seller, selling at $119.99.

“It’s a big explosive, a lot of great colors,” Webster said. “It explodes in the air; it’s beautiful.”

As the New Year weekend approaches, they expect for sales to ramp up.

“Today, this evening when people start getting off work and going into the weekend expected to pick up. Dramatically tomorrow and Sunday,” Webster said.