Firefighters respond to house fire on Autumndale Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a residential fire on the 3800 block of Autumndale Drive at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

Heavy smoke and flames were showing. No one was home when the fire started. Mobile Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.

One firefighter suffered a lower leg injury, and he is expected to be OK.  

Mobile Fire-Rescue set up tents at the scene as a new precaution for the heat. They’re called “rehab and recovery stations.” They now have a unit called “Rehab 1,” which works to combat heat exposure for the firefighters in these situations.

