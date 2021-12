MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Firefighters extinguished an overnight house fire in Mobile.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says the fire started at a home in the 3200 block of Center Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

They say the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The home was unoccupied and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.