Fired Mobile broadcaster Dan Brennan is back on the air

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some seven months after he was unceremoniously shown the door in a nationwide round of job cuts by IHeart Media, local broadcaster Dan Brennan is back on the air.

Brennan began a new job and a new news-talk format at FMTalk 106.5 on Monday.

“I’ve just got to get my stuff together and get up to speed because they’ve got this news-talk thing down pretty well but I’m learning as we go so if the audience can be patient I think we’re going to have a great show,” Brennan said.

Brennan was part of the popular country format team ‘Dan and Shelby’ with Shelby Mitchell at 95 KSJ until he was cut last January. Now he’s teamed with FMTalk’s Dalton Orwig for three hours of news-talk each weekday morning.

“We’re getting a lot of great response,” said Orwig. “It helps that a lot of people already know Dan Brennan, they ‘ve been listening to him for years.”

For former host and station manager Sean Sullivan, it’s not only an opportunity to get more sleep but with the addition of another local show, ‘The Jeff Poor Show’ from 9 a.m. until noon, the station is now producing eight straight hours of live, local content each weekday.

Sullivan said, “We’re live starting at six and we go til two in the afternoon. and I would argue with the Finebaum show being a regional product we’re local at that point too.”

Brennan started his new gig this past Monday. (Aug. 24.)

The new local line-up looks like this:

Mobile Mornings: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The Jeff Poor Show: 9 a.m. to Noon

Midday Mobile: Noon to 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

