Fired Mobile animal control officer turns himself in to police, charged with animal cruelty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Animal Control officer fired after a report accusing him of kicking and hitting a dog while working has turned himself in to Mobile Metro Jail.

Christopher Dressel turned himself in Thursday, December 5 around 5:30 p.m. He was booked into the jail on a cruelty to animals charge.

Dressel was fired last month after the incident that happened on November 10th.

According to the report, Dressel was at the Port police building to pick up two dogs after their owners had been arrested. Both dogs were tied to a handrail.

The report states one of the dogs came loose when Dressel walked towards them, and it started running towards the animal control officer. That’s when Dressel reportedly kicked the dog away.

Dressel then went to get the “catch pole,” and the report then states he “struck one of the dogs with enough force to break the leash and cause the dog to defecate on the ground.” Dressel reportedly struck one of the dogs a second time. An Alabama State Port Authority officer intervened. The report states the dogs were not aggressive towards any Port officers and were captured without incident.

The witness, an officer with the Alabama State Port Authority, wrote on his witness statement that Dressel said the dog tried to bite him.