Fired Mobile animal control officer now facing aggravated animal cruelty charge

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Dressel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Charges were upgraded this week against a former animal control officer who was fired over allegations of animal cruelty.

Christopher Dressel, 23, was initially arrested December 5 on a misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge and released the next day.

On January 4, Dressel was booked into Metro Jail again, this time on a felony aggravated cruelty to animals charge.

According to the arrest report, Dressel is accused of torturing a dog by striking it with a metal catch pole.

The alleged incident happened at the Alabama State Port Authority on November 10. Dressel was fired about two weeks later.

