MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The fired Faith Academy teacher and coach accused of having sexual relations with a student requested to waive his arraignment and wants to go straight to a preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

Jonathan Sauers was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 after a 16-year-old student admitted to Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputies she had sexual relations with him for several months. The Headmaster of Faith Academy released a statement the following day.

According to Lt. Mark Bailey with MCSO, the 16-year-old girl told her parents she was going to the Semmes Walmart to buy school supplies. After an hour and a half of her being gone, her parents began to worry and drove up to the Walmart. They found her car and looked around the store but could not find her.

Her parents then contacted the Semmes Police Department, who contacted MCSO to assist in locating the 16-year-old. A Semmes Police officer found the girl walking at the entrance of Walmart on Moffett Road.