MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The fired Faith Academy teacher and coach accused of having sexual relations with a student posted his $45,000 bail and was released from jail Monday night just after 8 p.m..

Sauers will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 25, according to court documents.

Sauers was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 after a 16-year-old student admitted to Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputies she had sexual relations with him for several months. The Headmaster of Faith Academy released a statement the following day.

On Friday, March 17, Jonathan Sauers requested to waive his arraignment to go to straight to a preliminary hearing. That was granted.