MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A former officer with the Citronelle Police Department has been arrested.

Jason Meade was booked into Metro Jail Wednesday afternoon on a second-degree assault charge.

Meade was fired earlier this month after he was accused of fighting with an inmate.

The State Bureau of Investigation took over the case after Meade was fired for violating department policy.

