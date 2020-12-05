Fire reported on Dauphin St. in Mobile, crew on scene

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire on Dauphin Street Saturday afternoon.
There are no reported injuries.
Officials are on scene to investigate the cause of the fire and do damage estimates.
