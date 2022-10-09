MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am.

A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One of our tower cameras that overlooks the mall could see something on fire in the parking lot near Bel Air Boulevard. We could see a bright blaze from the camera and smoke rising from whatever was on fire. We reached out to Mobile Fire-Rescue for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Also early Sunday morning, Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at Summer Place Apartments.