MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Members of Mobile’s maritime community want to ship off as many supplies as they can to the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas. They need your help to make it happen. The Bahamas has a long way to go before everything returns to normal. In the meantime mariners in Mobile and across the gulf coast are asking you to donate.

"It’s in coordination with the officials on the ground working relief efforts and they’ve assured us the goods will get to where they need to go," said Judy Adams with the Alabama State Port Authority. Supplies are being gathered in Mobile and other Gulf Coast ports, eventually, it will be sent to an American port in the Everglades before going to the damaged island nation. The logistically difficult task spearheaded by Mediterranean Shipping Company.