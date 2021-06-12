Fire at Mobile hotel on I-65 Service Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to a hotel in Mobile just after sunrise Saturday morning. A fire was reported at the Courtyard by Marriot hotel on West I-65 Service Road South. Multiple units arrived because large apartments and hotels are considered “high life hazards.”

The fire was contained quickly. An MFRD spokesman described it as a small fire in a bathroom air conditioning vent. No one was hurt. It appeared the hotel was closed for renovations as there were no cars in the parking lot and some windows were boarded up.